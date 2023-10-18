The midfielder will not be able to play official matches until next June, but in the meantime he aims to create an island of serenity in the storm

Giovanni Albanese

18 October – Turin

First day as a suspended player for Nicolò Fagioli, certainly shaken by the media exposure of these hours but intent on seeking the serenity necessary to face the moment. The midfielder trained regularly with his teammates at Continassa and will continue to do so for the duration of the 7-month ban. The midfielder decided in the morning to deactivate his Instagram profile, after having published two stories during the night: the first an apology, the second a reaction to a series of headlines, social posts and journalistic reconstructions which – taking inspiration from some excerpts of his depositions in the federal prosecutor’s office – would not have been well contextualized, according to his point of view.

THE FIRST DAY

Juve tried to make him live a day like any other. Supporting him from a human point of view as has been the case since last summer (when he decided to self-report) but without discounts on the field: he worked like the others and the two levels – personal and professional – remained very distinct. Fagioli wants to keep his head on the field, now more than ever: the decision to abandon social media was a consequence of the distractions he had seeing himself at the center of the scene in the mass media. “I’ll talk soon,” he wrote on Instagram, before abandoning it. Now his daily life has very different priorities: continuing to train to be ready when he can return to the field, from June, and in the meantime continue the therapeutic path that he has been carrying out for a couple of months with Professor Jarre, a specialist in pathologies related to gamble. All this in an island of serenity that he, together with the management and team, wants to build around himself in the most delicate moment of his life.

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 5:39 pm)

