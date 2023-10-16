With Jorge Martín’s crash while leading the Indonesian GP, ​​Maverick Viñales inherited the lead and looked set to make history as the first rider to win with three different brands. However, with a different choice of tyres, in the end he gave way to Pecco Bagnaia, who triumphed by crossing the finish line with just three tenths of an advantage. Thus, the Catalan had to settle for keeping Fabio Quartararo behind while he fought for second place.

Despite the bitter taste in his mouth at having once again seen his first victory with Aprilia slip away, the Roses rider surprised everyone by climbing onto the podium at the Mandalika circuit wearing a Batman mask and cape. Later, when asked about the celebrations, he explained: “It was a bet!”.

“I did it with one of Aleix’s mechanics, who told me in Spanish something like ‘you don’t have the balls to dress up as Batman,’ as if I didn’t have the courage to go to the podium dressed as Batman,” said Maverick Viñales. “I said ‘no no, of course I will’. The most important thing is that this shows the perfect harmony of the team, it’s fantastic”, he concluded.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This idea, turned into a bet, emerged in Mandalika on Thursday. The MotoGP team contacted Aprilia Indonesia to help them find Batman’s cape and mask, although it wasn’t easy due to time constraints. They mobilized help in Jakarta, Bali and Mataram, but only got the mask. As for the cape, it was necessary to take a black one and sew the Batman logo onto it in order to deliver it on the Saturday of the grand prix. Viñales wore it on Sunday, because the day before he had finished fourth in the sprint race.

Of course, it wasn’t the first time a driver took to the podium in costume. Indeed, Valentino Rossi was perhaps the most active in terms of celebrations, dressing up as various characters. The Italian is remembered for example for his afro wig at Valencia 2003, or for the iconic celebration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs after his seventh title.

On the race itself, Viñales said: “In the last 10 laps I tried not to destroy the rear tire, but to keep Fabio behind, braking very late. I basically left everything to the last lap. Honestly, I had a great last lap , in 31.5 I think, one of my best laps. So I tried to be precise and ride well at the end of the race.”

After the three second places achieved so far in 2023, Viñales will have another chance to finally win with Aprilia, starting next weekend in the Australian GP: “Of course, I really want to win. Success will come, I think it is “It’s just a matter of time before we do it. We just have to keep working, put together a series of good weekends and it will come. I’m absolutely sure.” When that happens, will there be a special celebration? Which mask will we see? Who knows…

