The arrival of Joaquín Sánchez dressed in a yellow polo shirt has destabilized Sonsoles Ónega, who has reproached the former soccer player for wearing that color, “a reporter from And Now Sonsoles would never wear yellow,” the guest told him.

His colleagues in And Now Sonsoles know his quirks and have discovered them in Joaquín, the rookie. Olga Viza, Miguel Lago, Valeria Vegas and Fabiola Martínez has revealed the superstitions of her boss.

The journalist talks about her fear of yellow on the set, Miguel Lago jokes about Sonsoles Ónega’s superstitions. “This must be treated,” the collaborator stated about the guest’s manias.

Valeria Vegas has recounted the day a black cat sneaked onto the set of And Now Sonsoles. How did Sonsoles Ónega react when discovering the animal on the program?

Among the hobbies of Joaquín’s guest, the newbie is doing handstands before the broadcast of And Now Sonsoles.

“When you start the program you are exhausted,” the Rookie told her about her superstitions.

Sonsoles Ónega reflects on his manias with Joaquín Sánchez.