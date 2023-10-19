What we know about the Gaza hospital attack: what happened

Last October 17, an explosion occurred in a hospital in Gaza which caused numerous deaths and injuries: Hamas and Israel accuse each other of the attack, but there are still many doubts about what really happened. Here’s everything we know about the attack on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

The explosion occurred on the evening of October 17. Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, told the Washington Post that the explosion caused the death of 471 people and injured over 300. Numbers that have been disputed by Israel, according to which the number of deaths does not would correspond to that provided by the Palestinians.

Where is the hospital in Gaza located

al-Ahli Hospital is located in the center of Gaza City, the largest city in the Gaza Strip. The hospital is owned and operated by the Diocese of Jerusalem, a local branch of the Anglican Communion, one of the largest Christian groups in the world.

According to the Washington Post, the hospital has 80 beds and handles around 4,000 patients, performing 300 surgeries and 600 x-ray visits every month. The facility also provides free treatment for burns and malnourished children, as well as providing nutritional and psychosocial assistance.

Eileen Spencer, head of American fundraising for the diocese, told the Washington Post that al-Ahli is the only independent Christian-led medical facility in Gaza. The al-Ahli hospital spent an average of $1,800 a day on the diesel fuel needed to run its generators for up to 20 hours a day, according to the American fundraiser.

In recent days, Israel has ordered the evacuation of over a million people from the northern part of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, to avoid a massacre of civilians. Hamas, for its part, urged the inhabitants to stay, branding Israel’s ultimatum as “psychological warfare”.

Various humanitarian associations immediately underlined the impossibility of moving hundreds of thousands of civilians, including hospital patients. The same associations maintain that, at the time of the attack on the hospital, numerous people were near the hospital seeking shelter.

What the Palestinians say

At approximately 6.59pm on Tuesday 17 October an explosion occurred in the hospital area. In a video circulated on social media and verified by the US newspaper, the sound of an object buzzing in the air can be heard, followed by an explosion, with fire and plumes of orange smoke coming from al-Ahli.

Shortly thereafter, several Gaza officials attributed the explosion to a shelling by the Israeli military. “Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in the center of Gaza City, resulting in the martyrdom of 500 Palestinians, including children and women,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social media.

“Israel has crossed every red line” was the declaration of the president of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Palestinian National Authority and the State of Palestine, adding that targeting the hospital was a “horrendous crime of war”. Hamas also pointed the finger at Jerusalem, accusing Israel of “genocide”.

What the Israelis say

Immediately after the explosion, Israeli authorities said they would investigate the incident. Shortly afterwards, Israel attributed the attack to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad: according to the Jerusalem authorities the explosion occurred due to a rocket launch.

The day after the attack, Wednesday, October 18, Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said in a press conference that the explosions were caused by rocket fuel contained in the failed missile which “resulted in a larger explosion of the rocket’s warhead itself.”

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

The Israeli government then added that a barrage of rockets was launched by Islamic Jihad at the very moment the explosion in the hospital occurred.

Furthermore, an audio clip was published on the Israeli army website with an interception between two Hamas militants discussing the fire, claiming that the Palestinians were responsible.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

According to Hagari, Hamas exploited the tragedy to turn it into a “global media campaign to hide what really happened” and to “inflate the number of victims”.

The position of the United States

During the visit to Israel by the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, the latter told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “based on what I saw, the attack appears to have been carried out by the other team, not by you.”

The occupant of the White House then told a journalist that he had seen data from the Pentagon, which indicated Hamas as responsible for the explosion.

Furthermore, after the meeting, Netanyahu claimed to have shown Biden “conclusive evidence” that demonstrated the responsibility of Islamic Jihad.

Subsequently Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, declared that “the US government believes that Israel is not responsible” attributing the explosion to “a stray rocket launched by a terrorist group in Gaza. We are continuing to work to confirm whether this was a failed PIJ rocket.”

The possible consequences

Verifying the information, as well as the videos and photos circulated on social media, and even the precise number of deaths is almost impossible according to the Washington Post.

What is certain is that the attack immediately triggered a series of diplomatic reactions, with neighboring nations blaming Israel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared his outrage on Twitter, declaring that “the bombing of a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians represents yet another example of Israeli attacks that ignore the most basic human values.”

Hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel’s attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 17, 2023

Likewise, Saudi Arabia condemned the incident as a “heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces.”

These reactions could mark the end of Israel’s recent period of improving diplomatic ties in the region.

President Biden had initially planned a trip to Amman, where he was expected to meet with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority to discuss the situation in the Israel-Gaza conflict. However, this meeting was canceled a few hours after the attack on the hospital.

Large protests also took place across the Middle East on Wednesday night, targeting not only Israel, but also the United States, with Western embassies stormed by outraged protesters.