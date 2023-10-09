The defender’s dream evening between his matches for the Granata and his reconquest first of the starting shirt and then of the national team: “I never gave up, that own goal helped me grow”. With a promise: “I don’t know when but we will win again”

Giuseppe Nigro

7 October – MILAN

Eating what there is to eat is not a problem for someone who, as we repeat every time and it is never rhetorical, to get this far has started from Promotion, gradually climbing from Excellence, passing through D, C , B to light blue. Federico Gatti’s first goal in Serie A, having scored the previous two in the Bianconeri in the Europa League against Sporting Lisbon and Seville, comes in a match that couldn’t have been normal for him.

What makes the derby special for Gatti is not only the sliding door of the January 2022 negotiation which ultimately brought him to the black and white. Challenging Torino cannot be normal for a boy born in Rivoli, raised in Chieri and became a player in Toro’s youth sector where he remained until he was 14. A boy who has never declared his support (“I support the team I play with”) but has not hidden the fact that many of his friends and that of his beloved grandfather are grenade. It is no coincidence that at the end of the evening it was understood that the derby is special for him: “Today was a very important victory, in such a heartfelt match it is too beautiful.” And again: “In such an important match there are three fundamental points”.

If he has a unique taste for Gatti, it is also due to the natural pride of having relaunched himself after the darkest day, that own goal against Sassuolo which stuck with him and will probably remain so, even though he arrived after the match was already compromised and that day was not He wasn’t the worst either. He could have remained under it, but instead he came back from the bench three days later against Lecce, then taking back that starting shirt which is another beautiful story of revenge: it seemed like his in the summer after taking Juventus at the end of last season, only to then find himself on the bench without getting up for 90 minutes for the first two championship matches in August against Udinese and Bologna. But since then he hasn’t missed a game.

LIGHT BLUE AND VICTORY

Also regaining, given coach Spalletti’s call-up on the eve of the derby, the national team in which he hasn’t played since last November, with the last minute exclusion for the Nations League finals in between: “They are two fundamental matches, we need to get to the European. An enormous emotion, everything pays off – he said after the goal against Turin -: I never gave up even after a mistake like that, in fact it only helped me grow. Luckily we won today, with an immense team performance. We bring home three points, we didn’t concede any goals: a lot of stuff”, said Federico into the Dazn microphone at the end of the derby. “There is the desire to all fight together, we are a crazy group, we fight for every ball”. Which for Gatti means one thing: “I don’t know if it will be today or tomorrow, I don’t know when, but I’m sure we’ll win again.”

