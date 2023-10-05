The Nerazzurri confirmed their strength and maturity. The Rossoneri are still wasteful, as with Newcastle. But also many good things

How do the Milanese return to the championship? Inter were more smiling, thanks to the powerful second half against Benfica and first place in the group. Milan once again finds themselves regretting wasted opportunities, as with Newcastle. Zero goals after 180 minutes full of shots are unforgivable. Leao is right: “In the Champions League, if you don’t score, you pay”.