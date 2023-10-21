The names of the potential lineup of protagonists following Fantagoat’s suggestions in view of the new round of the championship

Nicolas Cariglia

20 October – MILAN

Serie A is finally back and it’s back with some luxury injured players: Chiesa, Danilo, Osimhen and Chukwueze above all. While the best teams trained in small groups, the others were able to prepare their weekend race with two whole weeks of work. Pitfalls and surprise results are just around the corner, which is why the FantaGOAT algorithm comes to the rescue with ‘Deployability’, a data from 1 to 10 which contains approximately 7000 variables per player per match, mathematically answering the question : “Which are the most attractive players for Fantasy Football day?”. Let’s see together eleven of them to be fielded in the Fantasy Championship.

goalkeepers

—

Avoiding the super tops of the day like Sommer and Meret, the first goalkeeper for Deployability is Terracciano (6.86) in Fiorentina-Empoli. The Viola number 1 is the second goalkeeper for goals prevented in Serie A. According to advanced statistics he has conceded 1.2 fewer goals than expected.

defenders

—

Against a Hellas Verona team that is last in Serie A for expected goals (xG) and 18th for shots taken, the Napoli defenders can be deployed, in particular Olivera (6.29). In the 3-4-3 of the day we draw the last two defenders again from Fiorentina-Empoli and Atalanta-Genoa, two matches well seen by the algorithm in favor of the two home teams. Biraghi is the 1st defender for ‘Deployability’ of the day (6.66), too good an opportunity to leave him out. Zappacosta (6.33) is the player with the most shots taken in Serie A (15), but also the 1st for missed big chances (4) among equal positions.

midfielders

—

In Filippo Inzaghi’s new Salernitana the certainty remains Candreva (7.23), 3rd midfielder of the day for ‘Deployability’. The 36-year-old ex-Sampdoria player is 1st in the league for shots on target (9) among all midfielders. What longevity. Speaking of players who often try to finish, we mention Ferguson (6.58), 1st, however, for total attempts (19). Compared to Candreva he kicks more often, but with less precision. We close the department with Strefezza (6.58) in Lecce-Udinese and Zaccagni (6.89). The two have two statistics in common: 14 shots – a lot – and just one goal in the first eight matchdays.

attackers

—

The trident of the day is for fantasizers with a refined palate. Dia returns to the recommended list (7.50), 6th attacker of the day, to be fielded at home against Ranieri’s Cagliari, accompanied by Castellanos (7.45), 7th attacker. Immobile is still in doubt and the ex-Girona player is excited after the great performance – goal plus assist – against Atalanta. We end on a high note with Krstovic (7.35) looking for his 5th goal in the championship. If you want to discover the deployability of all your players in your squad click here and discover the FantaGOAT universe.

October 20 – 10.49am

