Listening to music streaming has opened up a world of opportunities for us to listen to our favorite artists. Contrary to what happened years ago, we can currently access the latest albums from our favorite artists at the click of a button, without waiting and without having to download anything. But what happens when we have been working on our playlists on Spotify for years and we move to Amazon’s Prime Music? We tell you how to do it.

Having the works of our favorite artists has never been so easy. We go to our usual streaming platform, search for the artist and select the songs or albums we want to listen to. Moments later, we are already starting to listen to our favorite songs, without waiting.

However, there are also cases in which what we want to listen to is a specific playlist. There can be many reasons: from a training session to a trip with our friends, through many other situations in which we seek to create a certain atmosphere. But what happens when we want to transfer the playlists that it took us so many years to create and complete to any other streaming platform? This is a situation that can be very common and, although it may not seem like it, the reality is that there are a large number of solutions on the market to make this process much lighter. Today we explain how to transfer your Spotify playlists to Amazon Music.

Soundiiz, the tool you were looking for

Among all the options we can find, Soundiiz is one of the favorites of all its users for two reasons: the simplicity of its interface and the wide number of compatible applications it presents.

We must access its website and then click on the Transfer button that we will find on the left side of the menu.

Once we reach the screen that we will access, after having clicked on the Transfer button, we must select which are the source and destination applications on which we must work. At that moment, it will ask us to log in to both platforms and, immediately afterwards, we will only have to select the songs or playlists that we want to transfer.

If we have opted for a free account, the entire transfer process will have to be carried out manually. So we will have to wait a while between each transfer. However, the paid version does offer us the option to start massive transfers.

Other options

While it is true that Soundiiz is one of the apps that concentrates the largest number of users, we can also find many other options on the market that have identical functionalities. One of them is TuneMyMusic, which allows us to make backup copies, copy playlists or always have two or more music applications synchronized if we have several subscriptions at the same time.

For your part, Free Your Music is another of the alternatives and has the peculiarity that, in addition to being available in web format, it also allows us to download the app both on our mobile phone and on our computer. Being much more attractive to use when carrying out any type of transfer with it.

Unlike the previous options, in Free Your Music we find some details that remind us a lot of Spotify, such as the possibility of accessing the statistics of the songs that we have listened to the most throughout the year, as well as carrying out automatic backups or perform periodic synchronizations between different platforms.