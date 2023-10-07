Miguel Carrasco is from Seville and plays on the street. The 25-year-old really enjoys playing music. For him it is his passion and he composes his own lyrics.

This year he comes ready to do anything to fulfill his dream in La Voz and wants to show that street musicians are also artists and love music just like those who go on stage.

The talent has sung in several venues in Seville, so he already knows what it’s like to be on stage. Despite the nerves, Miguel has grabbed the microphone strongly to sing I think in your mirá by Rosalía.

Miguel has made a very different version from the one we know, and Antonio Orozco and Pablo López have not hesitated to turn around when listening to him.

“My goodness, what art,” Pablo López said when listening to him sing on stage. The two coaches have made the best speeches from him to convince him, but finally the talent has gone to Pablo López’s team. Great moment!