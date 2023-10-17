In 2016, close to the European Championships which were to be held in France, there were several episodes attributable to the Islamic State. And Russia 2018 had also unleashed tensions and threats

The threat of ISIS returns to terrorize the world and once again it has done so through football. Yesterday two Swedish fans, who were in Belgium to attend their national team’s match, were killed by the blows of a terrorist who claimed responsibility for the attack and was in turn subsequently killed by the police. In recent years, several events had developed in a football context. In 2016, close to the European Championships which were to be held in France, there were several episodes attributable to the Islamic State. On May 13, around fifty Real Madrid fans were gathered in a bar in Balad, Iraq, to ​​discuss preparations for the upcoming Los Blancos match, when six armed men broke into the place and began shooting at them. On that occasion 16 people died and more than 30 were injured and Real played with mourning on their arms the following day against Deportivo La Coruña. On the 29th of the same month there was another terrorist attack in a fan club in the same area, which targeted those who had gathered to watch the Champions League final; in that case there were 12 deaths, with about fifteen injured.