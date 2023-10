Waste containers, plastic bags, wood scraps, stones and roof tiles. A family on the Meenteweg in Zwolle is very annoyed by the neighbors’ mess. Four years ago, the family asked the municipality to do something about the rubbish along the driveway to their home. But he refuses to intervene. “It certainly doesn’t look good,” says a municipal spokesperson. “But there is no violation.” The Council of State must now bring relief.