“We are increasingly exposed to external agents, such as sanitizers, perfumes, detergents, cosmetics, preservatives and food additives, but also simply scented candles, incense, deodorants. Chemical substances, unknown to our organism, which enter our body through the eating or simply breathing, called xenobiotics. The result is an impoverishment of the microbiota, a real meta-organ responsible for the defense of our natural barriers. If it is not in balance, and therefore finds itself in a state of dysbiosis, it can contribute not only to the development and chronicity of gastrointestinal, dermatological and oncological problems, but also to the development of neurodegenerative pathologies such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke. The experts of the Italian Society of Clinical Biochemistry (Sibioc), gathered today in Novara, raised the alarm. , at the Maggiore della Carità hospital.

The microbiota is now recognized as a real meta-organ that influences the health status of individuals, and research is increasingly full of new developments, reports a note. Xenobiotics, i.e. substances foreign to our organism and difficult to metabolise, introduced through food or breathing, are irritating to the microorganisms that make up the microbiota, which are normally in balance. “A eubiotic microbial community is made up of many different microorganisms that make up a kind of orchestra, which plays in harmony, guaranteeing the health of each individual. When xenobiotics accumulate, it may happen that some components of the microbiota, the least resistant, succumb to new arrivals; in this case our microbiota orchestra finds itself losing important instruments and is no longer able to play music correctly”, explains Barbara Azzimonti, university researcher and professor of medical microbiology at the University of Novara.

Here are the 5 rules to keep our ‘natural barrier’ in balance

“It is not easy to defend oneself from xenobiotics – he underlines – because they are now everywhere. And when they accumulate too much, the microbiota becomes impoverished in terms of variety, number and also function, no longer being able to communicate correctly with the cells of the body and in particular with the immune system. Even the most resistant microorganisms find themselves under stress and so implement survival strategies, starting to use attack weapons. Thus, the contribution of the microbial communities in a state of harmony that normally nourish and defend is missing our natural barriers, the epithelia, including the respiratory, intestinal and blood-brain barriers, allow the passage of microorganisms, their metabolites, and inflammatory molecules which are the basis of many systemic pathologies, such as cardiometabolic, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, or even of attention deficit and depressive states, as demonstrated by many researches that associate intestinal dysbiosis with an ever-increasing number of pathologies that have a strong state of inflammation at their base”.

What can we do to keep our microbiota in balance? According to clinical biologists “the answer is simple: take a step back to reduce contact with unnecessary xenobiotics from daily life, even if they are continually promoted by advertising messages.

Here are five rules: intervene on your diet, no to processed and long-life foods, junk food in general and prefer fresh foods; often vary the type of diet: an impoverishment of the microbiota makes the access routes to pathogenic microorganisms more permeable, potentially triggering inflammation in all organs; do not overdo it with perfumes, deodorants and cosmetics. Some people are so addicted to it that they no longer smell it and increase the doses of chemical perfumes; do not light incense or candles or air fresheners in the rooms; do not overdo medications, in particular antibiotics and cortisone, which should only be taken on the advice and under close supervision of your doctor.