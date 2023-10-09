The (badly digested) substitution of the Italian striker yesterday is only the latest of the episodes that are damaging the already tense relations between the coach and part of the team. New fire in an easily flammable environment

Gianluca Monti

9 October – NAPLES

Politano like Osimhen, Mario Rui’s agent who argues with Garcia’s choices and a latent dissatisfaction – inside and outside the locker room – with some of the French coach’s choices. This is the situation at Napoli a few months after the historic third championship and in some ways it was easy to predict given that many (too many) things have changed since last season.

disoriented players

—

Sports director, athletic trainer and obviously coach, perhaps also because De Laurentiis wanted to show off his strength and convince the public that triumphs depend exclusively on him and not on the “teamwork” between president, staff and players. Well, it was Di Lorenzo and his companions who paid the price for this revolution, disoriented by some of Garcia’s assessments.

wrong time

—

Osimhen out in Bologna after missing a penalty was a signal that was poorly digested by everyone, not just the Nigerian. But after that match we spoke to each other – the now famous “council of wise men” and the coach – to return to the past, to a more aggressive Napoli and more reasoned choices. Thus, yesterday, Politano’s change surprised even more those who have a finger on the pulse of the environment in Castel Volturno because Lindstrom certainly doesn’t give guarantees at the moment, as Garcia himself said in the conference. And then Politano’s reaction was a little dismayed and a little nervous also because the change came after his umpteenth acceleration, at perhaps the least suitable moment.

delete shoulders

—

In the eyes of the group, Garcia often seems to lack “opportunism”, almost as if he wants to demonstrate who’s in charge. So Mario Rui is often relegated to the bench because Olivera is the “new advancer” in Garcia’s idea who wants to put something of himself into it at all costs to erase the past. But if the Portuguese had risen to the role of “Master” with Spalletti, he should not be penalized for this, as his agent was keen to point out (probably also getting the times and methods wrong). This only fuels the fire under the ashes, or rather lights up an easily flammable environment…

October 9

