The playing time of Under 21 and U23 players increases thanks to contributions from the League. Here are the guys who are being used more and more

Ever younger, ever more Italian. A political direction that Lega B addressed to its clubs in the summer, following up on the admission of the need to provide more and more players who can be called up to the Italian national teams. Precisely from this perspective, absolute priority is given to the use of Italian U21s (who are 67% of the 75 born after 2002 with at least one appearance in the championship). Once the regulatory framework has been defined, however, the concrete impact needs time to be considered.