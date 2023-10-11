Palladino, Dionisi, D’Aversa and Di Francesco have enjoyed a special start to the season and want to continue to amaze

Some thought that Monza was weaker than last season. And instead the first part of the championship gave a different response. It may also be that the squad has less overall quality, on the other hand the farewells of Sensi, Rovella and above all Carlos Augusto weigh heavily. However, Raffaele Palladino has already found new balances by changing Pessina’s position, working hard on the identity of his team and on basic principles which can then also be implemented in different ways. Monza is an intelligent team, which is always inside the game: it lives it, it doesn’t suffer it. He can lose or make mistakes, but he knows what to do and how to put his opponents in difficulty. Adriano Galliani, who understands a lot about football and therefore was very clear about the technical deficit compared to last season’s squad, placed the Gomez-shot, which at the moment doesn’t stand out because the player must find his fitness. But Papu will be an added value in a short time, perhaps even only part-time. And then there is Andrea Colpani, one of the great surprises of this start to Serie A: light and undulating running, easy dribbling, sense of goal. Be careful, if anyone up there fails, Monza will gladly sign up for the race for Europe.