Leyla arrived in Istanbul claiming to be Caner and Ender’s sister. At first, the young Çelebi responded defensively; However, he was carried away by the woman’s innocence and offered to help her find a job… at Kaya’s law firm! However, we soon discovered that Leyla was lying and that she was not who she said she was.

Kaya always tried to help the young woman in any way she could. When the lawyer found out that Leyla had studied law, he soon encouraged her to continue doing so. However, she realized that she couldn’t go back to college…they would find out her true identity!

Apparently, the young woman was married and her real name is Ayse. She was a victim of gender violence and she decided to flee from her husband to look for a better life. However, Himli – who was obsessed with her – did not stop for a second until he knew her whereabouts and… ended up kidnapping her!

Upon hearing the news, Emir, Caner and Yildiz – who had become her friends – did everything possible to save her and devised the plan. Young Yilmaz sneaked into her friend’s house and gave her a bottle of sleeping pills. In this way, Leyla fled without being seen while her husband was sleeping.

This event strengthened the friendship of the young woman and Yildiz, who offered her to stay in the Argun mansion as long as she needed to hide from Himli. In fact, it was Leyla’s presence in the house that helped them save themselves from Sahika’s poisoning. The young woman, in the middle of the night, began to hear Halit Can’s inconsolable crying. And she, although she initially had not planned to act, she went up to the main floor… and she found them all on the verge of death!

Leyla was not only in charge of calling to save their lives, but – during the time that Yildiz, Halit and Aysel were in the hospital – she was taking care of Halit Can. Thank goodness he was there!

The one who never completely trusted her was Ender… he couldn’t stand that she had pretended to be his sister! Therefore, even though she thanked him for saving her life, she asked him to stay away from her and Kaya’s family. Was Caner’s sister jealous of the rapprochement between Kaya and her intern?

Leyla did not follow the advice that Ender gave her and ventured into having a short romance with the lawyer. However, Yiğit demanded that his parents get married and, although they both initially rejected the proposal; They realized that they had a responsibility to their son. For this reason, Kaya and the young woman had to break off their relationship.

The young woman, devastated by having lost her job, sought help from Yildiz, who helped her get a new job at Holding Argun. There, at the company, Leyla had several run-ins with Sahika and Ender… she couldn’t last another day there!

The situation overwhelmed him so much that he told Halit that he wanted to leave the Holding; However, Mr. Argun prevented him: he had to overcome what was happening to him. To try to calm the young woman, he invited her to eat. And… they were caught!

Yildiz, upon receiving the images of her husband eating with another woman, became furious. However, she wanted to give Leyla a vote of confidence and called her to check that she was honest. Kaya’s ex-lover, unfortunately, lied to her and started her plan to get rid of her. She couldn’t let her get so close to her husband!

Yildiz, with the help of Emir, Caner and Ender, made everyone believe that Leyla had sent intimate photos to Kaya. Caner’s sister took advantage of the situation to humiliate her in front of everyone in a restaurant and the young woman, faced with the situation, decided to leave Istanbul.

However, Leyla overheard Emir talking on the phone and… discovered that it was all a setup by her friends! The young woman felt very betrayed and, to get revenge on them, she decided to stay in the city.

Kaya’s ex-lover, aware that she cannot face that side alone, decides to look for an ally… Şahika! Halit’s ex-fiancee has a mission for Leyla: she will become the new Mrs. Argun!

The young woman follows all the instructions of Kaya’s sister and her goal is to seduce Halit little by little. Will she manage to become the new Mrs. Argun? Will the businessman fall for his charms?

Now we can see a much stronger and more independent Leyla and there is no trace left of the innocent young woman who arrived in Istanbul. She is willing to wage war against the two queens and she is very sure that she will emerge victorious, will things turn out as she expects? Will she one day be the young woman she was? Don’t miss the next chapters of Original Sin to find out!

