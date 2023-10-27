The potential protagonists of the next day according to Fantagoat

Samuele Mandarò

27 October – MILAN

The 10th day of fantasy football is upon us, and the time has come to draw the first conclusions. The managers and coaches of Serie A will do it, the fantasy coaches will also have to do it. But the first results must not discourage those at the bottom of the standings or those who only see the top positions with binoculars, because the championship is still long. With our column on the best eleven players recommended with FantaGOAT’s Artificial Intelligence, we try to reverse the course for the unlucky ones, or to provide continuity for those who have already started well. We will take advantage of Deployability, the statistical data that tells us the best players to field each day of the championship.

goalkeepers

Let’s start looking for a mid-range goalkeeper, not a given, for this 10th day of fantasy football. Scrolling through the Deployability, beyond the tops of the day, we find Falcone (6.27): he will play at home against Torino, 18th in expected goals excluding penalties. Furthermore, Falcone is the second goalkeeper in Serie A to have avoided more goals according to advanced statistics.

DEFENDERS

– We then deploy our usual three-man defense, starting with Kyriakopoulos, who has a Deployability of 6.08. Considering the last five games, he is the defender who has shot the most in Serie A, but also the sixth defender for dribbling and the third for key passes. Among the Deployables, just below him we find Pongracic (6.03), a very reliable defender and second in expected goals in the last five games for Lecce: he is often dangerous from set pieces. Fresh from the renewal, another player to field is Gatti (6.18): Verona is the team that creates the fewest expected goals in Serie A, it can be an easy match to manage

MIDFIELDS

The keys to our four-man midfield are entrusted to Gagliardini (6.47), first in Monza for expected goals in the last five games, equal to Colombo. Together with him we line up Frattesi against Roma (6.33), even if in the run-off: he is third in Inter for expected goals in the last five, he can also strike from the bench. A more high-sounding name but with an equally difficult match, Zielinski (6.33) also lines up against Milan: he is the third midfielder for key passes, we can also expect an assist from him. We close the midfield with Oudin (6.14), second in Lecce for expected assists in the last five.

ATTACKERS

And who do we line up in attack? The first name is Kean (6.80), in the run-off with Vlahovic, he comes from 1.35 expected goals but zero goals: he has many opportunities, he just needs to be able to exploit them. With a very similar Deployability, 6.83, we find Luvumbo against Frosinone: he is second in Cagliari for expected assists, he creates many opportunities for himself and his teammates. We then move on to Retegui, who with a very high Deployability of 7.52, can find the goal against Salernitana as soon as he is back at Gilardino’s disposal. If you want to know all the other FantaGOAT Deployability and deploy the formation with the Algorithm, perhaps also for the Fantasy Championship, the link is below.

October 27 – 12.09pm

