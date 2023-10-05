According to the WHO, obesity is a global epidemic. The chronic, relapsing, multifactorial, heterogeneous disease, the prevalence of which has more than doubled worldwide since 1980, is at the center of the VI national congress of the Italian Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (Sinuc) where the topic is addressed in the light of the most recent evidence. These include the discovery and cataloging of 4 main ‘types’ of obesity: ‘brain starvation’ (mainly controlled by the brain-gut axis and requiring more calories to achieve fullness and satiety); ’emotional hunger’ (desire to eat to cope with positive or negative emotions, ‘hedonic’ behaviour); ‘hungry gut’ (abnormal duration of fullness with faster gastric emptying); ‘slow burning’ (decreased metabolic rate).

“Heterogeneity among patients with obesity is particularly evident in the weight loss response to obesity interventions, such as diets, medications, devices and surgeries. It is now well established that the approach of decreasing caloric intake and increasing movement is ineffective and outdated – explains Maurizio Muscaritoli, president of Sinuc – and we can no longer ignore that excess weight is responsible for around 70 thousand avoidable deaths this year. only year in our country.” The novelty is to have “cataloged obesity into four ‘phenotypes’ – underlines Muscaritoli – that is, the complex of characteristics of an organism that result from the interaction between its genetic constitution and the environment: hungry brain (abnormal satiety), emotional hunger (hedonic eating), hungry gut (abnormal satiety), and slow burning (slowing metabolic rate).”

Understanding how and why some people gain weight – reports a Sinuc note – has been an objective of scientists with the aim of unraveling the pathological mechanism and finding strategies to bring back the weight considered normal. In a study appearing in ‘Obesity’ in a cohort of patients who had been prescribed anti-obesity drugs, the phenotype-guided therapeutic approach was associated with a 1.75-fold greater weight loss after 1 year and the percentage of patients who lost more than 10% at 1 year was 79% compared to 34% with generic treatment. Identifying obesity phenotypes based on pathophysiology and behavior may lead to targeted, more effective interventions and improve weight loss outcomes.

“Obesity is a form of excess malnutrition – states Alessio Molfino, associate professor of Internal Medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome – but it has an origin that recognizes dietary, genetic, emotional and social factors, which is why it is so difficult to intervene. There is a close relationship between the digestive system and the central nervous system called the gut-brain axis: the balance of this communication pathway can be altered by numerous factors. Phenotypes are grafted onto this complexity, the recognition of which allows for increasingly personalized medicine. The different phenotypes show peculiar behaviors.”

The phenotype attributable to the ‘hungry brain’ – concludes the note – pushes for a high intake of calories before reaching fullness and satiety, while the one relating to ’emotional hunger’ shows higher levels of anxiety, depression and emotion-driven eating as well as lower levels of self-esteem and worse body image compared to other phenotypes. Subjects with the ‘hungry intestine’ phenotype show a more accelerated gastric emptying: by approximately 30% for solid foods and 22% for liquids in females while in males the average gastric emptying is accelerated by 38% for solids and by 33%. % for liquids. Therefore they tend to eat more often, while subjects with a ‘slow burning’ phenotype, identifiable by a slowed metabolism, show lower muscle mass and a lower predisposition to physical activity. Of course, it is possible that individuals show mixed phenotypes or do not belong to any of these four groups, but the identification of biological patterns is important for a personalized approach, experts comment.