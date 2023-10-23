There was a time when portable consoles imitated what was then the most top, and it was nothing other than recreational machines. Are electronic consoles from the 70s-80s They offered truly challenging designs, with clear inspiration from those machines in arcades, but with a small size that allowed us to take them anywhere. Those were other times, powered by batteries, where creativity flourished in all its splendor. Well, this book compiles a large part of that history.

From Coin-ops to table-tops

Matt Precious is passionate about video games, and his obsession with electronic tabletop games has led him to create this very special book. And it is that in From Coin-ops to Table-top We will learn the history of these peculiar machines that brought the fun of arcades in compact format to homes around the world.

And back then the fun was in challenging family and friends to get the highest possible score, reflected on a weak neon display that barely survived with the help of the batteries we had connected.

The book has an insulting amount of high quality photographs taken by the author, with which we can see all the details of controllers, screens and design references.

Games to imagine

You can get an idea of ​​the graphics that simple illuminated bars could offer as a calculator screen, but the truth is that they managed to push your imagination and allow you to live authentic adventures and challenges in the simplest way possible.

In total, the book reviews 53 different machinesamong which we can find some mythical ones such as Afterburner, Donkey Kong, Galaxian, Pac-Man, Popeye, Tron and many more.

A project that needs help

Behind all this immense research work, its creator tries to bring it to commercial success, but to do so he will need your help. With the idea of ​​raising the necessary funds, he has created a Kickstarter project in which you can finance the idea in exchange for the PDF of the book or a physical copy of it with a promotional price.

To get the PDF you will only have to pay £10, while to get the book, there are currently rewards of £30 with which you can get a copy. Then there are other special options such as the possibility of personalizing the book with your name for a slightly higher price.

We leave you with the Kickstarter link so you can take a look at the project and encourage yourself to get a unit at the best price.

Fuente: Kickstarter