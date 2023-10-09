The survey will open the AIC Football Grand Gala ceremony, which will celebrate the excellence of Italian men’s and women’s football. You can vote until November 26th

After the great success of the 2022 edition, the most exclusive event in Italian football will return on Monday 4 December 2023: the Aic Calcio Gran Galà. In the new setting of Superstudio Maxi, the Italian Footballers’ Association will award awards to the male and female athletes who have left their mark on their respective championships during the 2022/23 season. While waiting to find out who the winners will be, this edition of the Gala will open once again with “Vote the Goal”, the survey that will decide the best goal of last season, for both men and women. Unlike the other awards, in this case it will not be a jury that will establish the result, but the fans: from today until 11.59pm on Sunday 26 November, anyone will be able to express their preference for the best network. Below are the links to vote and the list of goals to choose from.

men’s football

Here are the 10 goals in the match:

1) 30 August 2022 – Nicolò Barella – (Inter-Cremonese)

2) 20 August 2022 – Domenico Berardi – (Sassuolo-Lecce)

3) 27 February 2023 – Cristiano Biraghi – (Verona-Fiorentina)

4) 22 May 2023 – Antonio Candreva – (Rome-Salernitana)

5) 09 October 2022 – Mattia Destro – (Turin-Empoli)

6) 29 October 2022 – Nicolò Fagioli – (Lecce-Juventus)

7) 06 May 2023 – Theo Hernandez – (Milan-Lazio)

8) June 4, 2023 – Teun Koopmeiners – (Atalanta-Monza)

9) 11 March 2023 – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – (Napoli-Atalanta)

10) 04 June 2023 – Remi Oudin – (Lecce-Bologna)

women’s soccer

These are the 10 goals in the match:

1) 21 January 2023 – Laura Agard – (Sassuolo-Fiorentina)

2) 24 September 2022 – Kosovare Asllani – (Parma-Milan)

3) 18 marzo 2023 – Lineth Beerensteyn – (Juventus-Milan)

4) 25 February 2023 – Tabitha Chawinga – (Inter-Fiorentina)

5) 18 March 2023 – Lana Clelland – (Sassuolo-Sampdoria)

6) 27 May 2023 – Alice Corelli – (Pomigliano-Sampdoria)

7) 20 November 2022 – Valentina Gallazzi – (Sassuolo-Pomigliano)

8) 29 January 2023 – Manuela Giugliano – (Roma-Sassuolo)

9) 04 December 2022- Melania Martinovic – (Sassuolo-Parma)

10) 06 May 2023 – Valeria Monterubbiano – (Sassuolo-Parma)

