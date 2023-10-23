The race of Bad Bunny continues to constantly rise, as demonstrated by its recent participation in Saturday Night Livehe even dared to show his current abilities by embodying the role of Shrek.

Shortly after the release of their latest album, “No one knows what will happen tomorrow”, The reggaeton artist made his debut on this popular American program, leaving his followers very satisfied.

“The Bad Rabbit” proved to be one of the most versatile performers, both on stage and in front of the cameras, by taking on the role of the iconic swamp ogre, which quickly went viral on social media.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as is his real name, improvised a “behind the scenes” scene. Accompanied by other actors, he dressed up as Shrek and he even pretended to have written a script for a new movie about the character.

The sketch begins with Bad Bunny entering a backstage office and there he finds three young people who react surprised to see him as an ogre. “Is this for the show?”one of them asks in an ironic tone.

Immediately, the Puerto Rican begins to ask about the rest of the characters in the story, for example, Donkey. The boys seem confused and question him about whether he really thought it was a good idea to dress like that to do a skit.

“I wrote a script”Bad Bunny tells them and invites them to act in what would be his version of the film.

The cast ends up giving in to the artist’s proposal and characterizes themselves as Donkey, Puss in Boots and Michael Jackson. “Alright guys, he’s the host. Let’s do this”mentions one of the actors in the segment.

The creativity of the “Bad Rabbit” paid off and as part of the sketch they made a trailer for the supposed script, where the characters even travel to space. The result was the following:

Benito’s “random” costume took the internet by storm, with even his fans reacting with memes.

