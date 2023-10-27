Marvel’s epic journey from humble beginnings to overcoming bankruptcy and becoming the mega franchise it is today

Did you know that Marvel almost closed its doors in the ’90s? Well yes, the comics publisher that now brings us great successes in film and television went through very dark times. But to understand all this, let’s go back to 1939. Marvel was born in the middle of World War II as Timely Comics, and at that time it introduced us to icons like The Human Torch and Namor the Submarine. It was the Golden Age of comics, an era marked by the rise of brave superheroes and the colors of the American flag.

The most representative character of this patriotic period was, without a doubt, Captain America. Created to embody the spirit of fighting and bravery in the face of adversity, this superhero came to stay in popular culture, but he was also a sign of his times, even hitting Adolf Hitler on the cover of his first comic. .

The Marvel rebirth from the hand of Stan Lee

As the years progressed, patriotic themes lost prominence. To adapt, Marvel ventured into genres such as science fiction and horror. Not everything was a walk of roses, of course; this diversification brought controversies and censorship with the creation of the Comics Code (CCA). But when it was needed most, a hero emerged behind the paper and ink: Stan Lee.

Stan Lee revolutionized the world of comics by presenting more human and flawed characters, such as 4 Fantastic. It was a breath of fresh air that put Marvel back on the map, and characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man became an integral part of this universe we now know and love.

The bubble that almost ended everything

Ah, the 90s. That decade brought with it the speculative bubble that almost destroyed La Casa de las Ideas. It was a time of high speculation and compulsive comic book buying, fueled by Marvel’s owner at the time, Ronald Perelman. The dream collapsed precipitously, sales fell sharply. 70%, and the company was involved in a debt of 610 million dollars. The result? Marvel filed for bankruptcy.

This is where things take an interesting turn. Despite the bankruptcy, the new owners, Isaac Perlmutter and Avi Arad, they did not give up. They began selling the film rights to iconic characters to keep the company afloat, but the real revolution came with David Maisel. This man had a plan: for Marvel to produce its own movies. It took two years of negotiations, but in the end they came up with $525 million to get the film universe off the ground.

From cinema to Disney and beyond

The bet worked like a charm. In 2008, Iron Man ushered in a golden era for Marvel, culminating in him being acquired by Disney. Now, the company that was on the brink of extinction has become one of the most profitable franchises in the history of entertainment and What they have achieved with their cinematographic universe is already the history of popular culture with several films at the top of the global box office under his belt, such as Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.

LMarvel films have marked a format, a cinema of pure spectacle that has created the paradigm of cinematographic universes that no company has yet managed to match. Marvel’s story is one of resilience, of falling and getting up again and again. To face gigantic challenges and overcome them. And now, this entertainment giant shows no signs of stopping. On the contrary, it seems that his universe will continue to expand, to the delight of all his fans.