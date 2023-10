They come off a bit badly, hospitals Isala in Zwolle and Saxenburgh in Hardenberg. The annual analysis of the financial figures by accounting firm BDO shows that both hospitals are not in good shape. Isala gets a 6 on the report, while last year it was a 9. And Saxenburgh gets a 4, although that is an improvement compared to the previous report, which had a 3. But there are no major concerns among the hospitals: “There is a good basis to work with.”