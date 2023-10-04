Get the OPPO Reno8 5G at the best price for a limited time.

The OPPO Reno8 5G has 80 watt fast charging

Join the conversation

Amazon has dropped the price of the OPPO Reno8 5G and now it can be yours for much less than the recommended price. This mid-range mobile, which has an elegant design, is a very interesting option if you want to renew your mobileand even more so now that he has a 46% discountso we are talking about an irresistible offer.

The OPPO Reno8 5G usually has a recommended price of 549 euros, but now it is available for 449 euros on the OPPO website (18% discount). However, you can get it for only 299 euros on Amazon. This represents a saving of 250 euros. It’s not bad at all! Of course, remember that this is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it is very well valued, it has a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

OPPO Reno8 5G

Get the OPPO Reno8 5G 46% cheaper than the recommended price on Amazon

For 299 euros you can have a mobile phone that has a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. At the processor and RAM level, it has the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1300 8 cores that offer a good balance between power and efficiency. Said SoC is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, there are four on the back (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP). With this set, you will be able to capture high-quality photos and videos in different scenarios and lighting conditions. On the front there is a 32 MP camera. Now, what about the battery? Well, the OPPO Reno8 5G incorporates a 5000 mAh battery and has 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to OPPO, 11 minutes of charging is enough to charge 50% of the battery. As for the operating system, it comes with ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12), but can be updated to ColorOS 13 (based on Android 13). By the way, OPPO’s customization layer is minimalist and very intuitive.

OPPO Reno8 5G

As you can see, the OPPO Reno8 5G is a mobile that It is worth it for everything it offers. So now you know, if you want to get it, don’t hesitate to take advantage of Amazon’s offer, it will be yours for only 299 euros. It’s a bargain that we don’t know how long it will last, so hurry before it runs out, you will not regret.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.