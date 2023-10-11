Stockholm, not Amsterdam, will be the first to ban petrol and diesel cars from the city centre.

If you still want to drive around with a CO2-emitting car, that is still allowed for the time being. Even in 2035, when only new EVs are allowed to be sold. However, there is a chance that in certain places you will only be welcome if you come with an EV. Or by public transport.

That is not something that will happen in the distant future, because there is a city that will soon ban petrol and diesel cars. In this case it is not Amsterdam that is leading the way, but Stockholm. The center of the Swedish capital will be off-limits to petrol and diesel cars from 2025.

The extreme environmental zone includes expensive shopping streets and equally expensive office buildings. If you want to go shopping at Louis Vuitton with your G 63 AMG, you can still go to the adjacent Östermalm district.

With this measure, Stockholm goes one step further than London. They also want to keep out as many polluting cars as possible, but only make them pay a surcharge. So you will still encounter plenty of revving Aventadors in the center.

Not in the center of Stockholm. There will be a serene peace there from 2025. You will only hear humming. Oh yes, and the engines of police cars and ambulances, but they are still drowned out by the sirens.

Emergency services are not the only exceptions. If you are disabled you can just come and pollute the city center. And vans are also handled more flexibly, because they can also be hybrid instead of fully electric.

Stockholm is the first city with such a strict environmental zone, but it will undoubtedly not be the last. It is only a matter of time before other cities, Amsterdam for example, will follow suit. Fortunately, there will be an electric Range Rover and an electric G-Class, so you can still arrive at PC Hooftstraat in style.

Photo: A Singer, spotted by @svdv in the soon-to-be banned zone in Stockholm

This article From 2025, only EVs will be welcome in central Stockholm first appeared on Ruetir.