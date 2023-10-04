Sicily, second place, will organize the 2024 edition of the event which this year saw 1,500 participants

Il Friuli Venezia Giulia wins the FMI Motortourism Regions Trophyheld in Campania from 29 September to 1 October with the participation of 1,500 FMI registered members.

Vico Equense it was the nerve center of an event that allowed the participants, who arrived on behalf of their Regional Committee, to discover the Sorrento Peninsula, the Gulf of Naples, Vesuvius and many places unknown to mass tourism.

The fifth edition of the Regions Trophy – organized by the Campania Regional Committee with the collaboration of over 25 Moto Clubs – began on Friday at 10.30 with registrations at the Le Axidie Resort and by the end of the day there were over 1000 registered people. On Saturday we got to the heart of things: 17 tourist tours were offered: from the views of the Amalfi Coast to the dairies and companies selling typical products, from the Neapolitan capital to the Royal Palace of Caserta. A continuous discovery of Campania, its traditions and its history.

Then, in the evening, a journey through the flavors of Italy: in Meta di Sorrento the FMI Regional Committees, each at their own stand, offered top-level food and wine. The Evening of the Regions confirmed itself, once again, as a key moment of the TdR. It was opened by institutional greetings from IMF President Giovanni Copioliof the Vice President and Coordinator of the IMF Tourist Commission, Rocco Lopardoby the Deputy Mayor of Meta, Pasquale Cacace, by the IMF Vice President Giuseppe Bartolucci and by the President of the IMF Campania Regional Committee Franco Mastroianni.

Sunday morning here’s another event within the event: le final awards, held in the presence of the Mayor of Vico Equense, Giuseppe Aiello, the IMF Vice President Giuseppe Bartolucci and the President of Co.Re. Campania Franco Mastroianni. The winning region was revealed here: the Friuli Venezia Giulia. Second is Sicily, third is Piedmont. Credit also goes to Abruzzo and Calabria who completed the top 5 of the regional teams. The Mototurismo Regions Trophy requires the winner to organize the next edition but was established to give motorcyclists the opportunity to visit different parts of Italy. The reason why in 2024 we will go to Sicily, second place region. Friuli Venezia Giulia, in fact, was the scene of the 2021 event.

Giovanni Copioli, IMF President: “Once again the Regions Trophy was a success, thanks to the collaboration between the IMF, Regional Committees, Moto Clubs and local institutions. We confirmed how much Motorcycle Tourism brings life to the territory and, at the same time, allows those who wish to discover our splendid country. I would like to congratulate Friuli Venezia Giulia and extend encouragement to those who will organize the Trophy in 2024. In recent years we have given life to this event which is proving to be increasingly appreciated and attended. I am proud of how much it has grown but Above all, I am proud of our Moto Clubs and Members who make it so special.”

Rocco Lopardo, Vice President and Coordinator of the IMF Tourist Commission: “We conclude the fifth edition of the Regions Trophy with pride and satisfaction. Thanks to the Campania Regional Committee, the Moto Clubs, the members of the local institutions, we have proposed an exclusive event which, I can say, was appreciated by everyone. On the one hand this gives us great satisfaction and on the other it encourages us to always do better. I thank all those who made these three days possible and I congratulate Friuli Venezia Giulia on the victory.”

The Lazio Regional Committee won the victory as best food stand in the Evening of the Regions, furthermore all the Challenges were awarded.

Passenger Challenge (reserved for the Moto Club that has registered the greatest number of passengers): Moto Club The Others, Sicily

Host Challenge (reserved for the Moto Club that has registered the greatest number of drivers): Moto Club Scoordinati, Lazio

Drivers’ Challenge (reserved for the Moto Club that has registered the greatest number of drivers): GS Moto Club Bariam Moto Club Bari (Aeronautica Militare)

Absolute Participation Challenge for Moto Clubs (reserved for the Moto Club that has registered the greatest number of drivers and passengers): Moto Club BAT, Puglia

Challenge Motodonna (reserved for the region that has registered the greatest number of hosts and passengers): Puglia