Frieren: After finishing the journey, it is one of the new anime available on Crunchyroll that is growing by leaps and bounds. It is sneaking into the most viewed lists and going viral on social networks like “X” and Instagram. The manga was created by Tomokiru Suzuki. The new anime is a adaptation of Sōsō no Frierenwritten by Kanehito Yamada.

The first episode was released on September 29, 2023, and in just a few hours it already broke the platform and many fans began to watch the first chapters. Being part of one of the great premieres of the fall 2023 animes, Frieren: After finishing the trip, it promises to be one of the animes that will lead in style these months.

Currently on Crunchyroll we have the following episodes available:

Episode 1: The end of the adventure

Episode 2: It didn’t have to be magic…

Episode 3: Killing Magic

Episode 4: The land where souls rest

If you like magic, drama and well-told stories, Frieren is without a doubt the anime you have to watch these days. A production that is shaping up to be something tremendously striking and that we cannot miss. Thus forming one of the most surprising and well-received premieres so far this fall.

Official synopsis de Freezing and Crunchyroll: