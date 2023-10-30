Matthew Perry’s family is speaking for the first time since the news of his death was announced, after releasing a statement in which they talk about how devastating it has been to accept that Matthew lost his life, expressing that they are heartbroken by the departure of a human being like the actor, who assures that, through his talent and charisma, he brought a lot of joy to the world, because throughout his career he gave life to Chandler Bing, one of the main characters of the successful series of “Friends.” .

Less than 24 hours after it occurred the death of the 54-year-old actor, the Perry family, made up of the actor’s mother and father; Suzanne Perry and John Bennet Perry; his mother’s husband, Keith Morrison, and five stepbrothers wrote this message through an official statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, as an actor and as a friend. “You all meant a lot to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The comedian’s family arrived at the actor’s home last night; The first to arrive was his father, 82-year-old actor John Bennet Perry, and later his mother and stepfather arrived.

Until now, police sources to whom “TMZ” has had access assure that after receiving an emergency call and going to Perry’s home, in Pacific Palisades, in Los Angeles, they realized that the actor’s body was missing. life at its moment of arrival.

