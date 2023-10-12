In the United States-Germany three Rossoneri players were on the field, in the Netherlands-France even four. And for Tijjani it matters a lot

Friends against more than six thousand kilometers from home. The break for the national teams is an opportunity to see different AC Milan players face each other. The most curious case concerns the plot linked to Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Malick Thiaw, who on October 14th will compete in a United States-Germany match played in East Hartford, Connecticut.

On the one hand the two Americans who scored Milan’s last goal against Genoa, Musah’s cross and Pulisic’s goal, on the other the defensive bulwark that grew up in silence, with the lights off, stealing with its eyes from Tomori, Kjaer and Kalulu. Malick Thiaw took over the Rossoneri defense and became a regular starter. In June 2023 he made his debut for Germany, playing two first-minute matches against Poland and Colombia (two friendlies). In a couple of days he should also start against the United States of his friends.

In September he remained on the bench against Japan and France. In the meantime, Germany has changed coach: out Flick, protagonist with Bayern, in Julian Nagelsmann, the old predestined Hoffenheim player who has been coaching since 2016. At the time he was only 31 years old. Thiaw is one of the most watched young players. This year he only missed the match against Lazio due to turnover reasons linked to the Champions League, then he took to the field from the start on nine out of 10 occasions (two in the Champions League, seven in Serie A). About 800 minutes played. He took the place away from Pierre Kalulu, Pioli’s old obsession, and perhaps also contributed to relaunching Tomori, who returned to the levels of the championship-winning year. The Englishman, also freshly called up to the national team, has so far scored a goal and won applause. The defense is there. United States chapter: against Thiaw there will be Pulisic and Musah, pillars of the national team. The first – 4 goals in 8 games so far – is the captain of Berhalter’s team, while the midfielder holds the keys to the midfield. In the latest releases he also played as a director. In short, a young man on whom the upper levels are banking a lot.

The second match is played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Holland-France is decisive for qualification, especially for the Orange. Ronald Koeman’s boys are second on equal points with Greece, playing in Ireland, so victory is mandatory. Reijnders will be in the match, while on the other side there will be Maignan, Theo and Giroud, fresh from the… great save against Genoa. His speech has been ongoing for a week. AC Milan have put the goalkeeper’s shirt on sale. France, on the other hand, playfully included him among the number ones together with Magic Mike and Areola. Les Bleus are already sure of a place at Euro 2024, while the Netherlands are looking for the shortest route. Reijnders is not expected to start, but his arrival at Milan has opened the doors to the national team: two appearances as a substitute against Greece and Ireland for him. The future is on him. Deschamps, however, will focus on the usual three tenors: Maignan, Theo and Giroud have been pillars of France for some time. Olivier is the national team’s top scorer with 54 goals. He is the third with the most appearances behind Thuram and Lloris. By the way: against Kazakhstan Simon Kjaer will equal Peter Schmeichel as the Dane with the most matches played for the national team, 129. A milestone achieved also thanks to Milan.

