Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Leading propagandist Russia and allies of the President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Solovyov, recently stated that Moscow relying on its alliance with China could be very dangerous.

Solovyov is a television presenter on the state-owned TV channel Russia-1 and is known for his outspoken political commentary. On Saturday, TheKremlinYap, a watchdog account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from a recent broadcast in which he questioned Russia’s continued reliance on its relations with China.

“It is dangerous to replace America with China,” Solovyov said, as translated by TheKremlinYap.

“Come to think of it, it’s very dangerous if we run from there to here. “And just as we used to put all our eggs in the Anglo-Saxon basket, we might put them in the Chinese basket,” he added.

“This is very dangerous. It is important (for our country) to finally recognize itself as a bear that loves the taiga and relies on its own strength. Formulate for itself, once and for all, its own national interests, identify the enemies, and do not hesitate to call them enemies. Then, no there will be a desire to join anyone,” he added as quoted from Newsweek, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Newsweek has contacted Russian officials via email for comment regarding this statement.

Russia and China have maintained strong ties for decades, and Beijing has been one of the few countries to maintain diplomatic, political and economic ties with the Kremlin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Beijing claiming to have a neutral stance towards the conflict.

A few weeks before the start of the invasion, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced their so-called “borderless friendship”, further proving their alliance.

The relationship has, since then at various points, been tested. In July, a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Odesa hit the Chinese consulate building, damaging the exterior, but causing no casualties.