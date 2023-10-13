There is no better excuse to watch a horror movie than a Friday the 13th. One of the classics of this genre is the film “Friday the 13th” (“Friday the 13th” in Spanish). This is one of the most famous horror sagas in the history of cinema, so tonight you have to see it no matter what.

“Friday the 13th” has one of the scariest protagonists, Jason Voorhees, the murderer protagonist of the series. This character is already an icon of the horror genre due to his iconic white mask and his machete. To pay homage to this saga that has marked generations, there is nothing better than binging a chronological marathon of all the movies.

Chronological order of the Friday the 13th saga

Most movies are in order and are indicated by the number in their title. It is only necessary to be careful with the three that do without it: “The Final Chapter” is part 5; “A New Beginning”, part 6; and “Final Friday”, part 9. This is the correct chronological order:

Friday the 13 th (1980)

Friday the 13th Parte II (1981)

Friday the 13th Parte III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th VI: Jason Vive (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Parte VIII: Jason Toma Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: El Viernes Final (1993)

Freddy contra Jason (2003)

Jason X (2002)

There are two films that do not follow chronological order. The first is the 2009 reboot, which reimagines the story of the first four installments and tells us the origins of Voorhes. The second would be “Freddy vs. Jason”, the crossover with ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’.

