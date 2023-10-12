Tomorrow is the last Friday the 13th with Friday the 13th: The Game available to purchase in digital stores, and fans are thinking about a big farewell party.

It’s almost Halloween, which means you want to play a good horror game, or watch a spooky movie. You’re in luck, because Sony offers great deals for PS5 and PS4 with the PS Plus Premium and Extra subscription.

Are you a fan of the saga Friday the 13th? In that case, you probably want to watch a marathon with all of his movies (here we review the difference in Jason’s faces), or play his multiplayer game.

The bad news is that Friday the 13th: The Game, released by Gun Media in 2017, is approaching its inevitable end. In fact, next December it will abandon digital stores.

What does that mean? Well, the Friday the 13th video game It can no longer be purchased in digital format (neither on PlayStation, nor on Xbox, nor on Switch nor on PC), and the only way to get it is in physical format.

If you already have the game or buy it before December, Gun Media allows you to continue playing until December 2024so something is something.

Final Friday: Jason goes to hell

It seems appropriate to cite the ninth film in the Friday the 13th saga (as it was titled in Spain) for this situation. Tomorrow will be the last Friday the 13th with Friday the 13th: The Game available in digital stores.

Be careful, because in 2024 two Friday the 13th will be celebrated before the game says goodbye permanently. However, by then only those who have already purchased it will be able to play.

Therefore, Tomorrow is the last Friday the 13th for all those who are interested in the asymmetrical multiplayer title.

A fan of the Friday the 13th saga has realized this, and points it out in this ResetEra forum. At the moment it is not known if there will be a big party, but Jason’s fans will surely attend the event.

We remind you that, since the withdrawal of the game was announcedGun Media decided to unlock all cosmetics, skins and items from the base title.

Who knows, maybe tomorrow will be a great opportunity to play Friday the 13th: The Game, a game that is by no means perfect, but that captures the essence of the slasher saga.

Friday the 13th: The Game está available at a reduced price (4.99 euros), while its Ultimate edition costs 19.99 euros. The Gun Media title can be played on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.