Again it is Friday the 13th of 2023, but of the month of October, a day described by many as symbol of bad luck in most Anglo-Saxon culturesand which is also seen this way in Latin America although with Tuesday the 13th. The first date, as usual, has caused the publication of numerous funny memes, by Mexicans, who seek to make fun of all the gullible.

The superstition that exists around Friday the 13th is that you should be careful and avoid doing certain actions, such as, for example, passing in front of a black cat, not stepping on a broken mirror, or walking under a ladder, and others also with a somewhat absurd nature.

Most of the memes that circulate on days like today have as their protagonist “Jason Voorhees”, a character from the horror saga “Friday the 13th”. He first appeared in the films as the son of a camp cook turned assassin.

“Jason Voorhees” is well remembered for his sinister image: in his hands he carries a knife and wears a mask, both covered in blood. He is also a very recurring character in Halloween celebrations and parties, which will take place on October 31.

The best memes about Friday the 13th

