Another horror reboot! The future of the Friday the 13th saga could end up having a modern representation on the big screen soon.

Apparently, they want to reboot Friday the 13th. Blumhouse, the studio behind the Halloween reboot and The Exorcist: Believer, is interested in making another reboot of Jason Voorhees’ horror franchise. A horror franchise much loved by all fans. Of course, this is great news for the Halloween celebration that is just around the corner. I hope it ends up happening.

Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek spoke with Inverse to promote the latest installment of The Exorcist. That’s when they asked him about others horror classics that is worth revisiting. The Exorcist: Believer was quick to reveal the studio’s interest in resurrecting Jason Voorhees. “Jason Blum and I definitely agree that Friday the 13th is what we would love to get our hands on,” Ryan Turek revealed. “Actually, I want to go back to the basics.”

“It doesn’t take much to do a reboot with Jason”

“You don’t need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th movie,” Ryan Turek continued to explain about the Blumhouse reboot. “You need summer camp, campers, and Jason Voorhees in a mask.” The popular 1980 horror film about a group of teenage camp counselors pursued by a mysterious assailant quickly became a long-running franchise in which the hockey-masked dead man became a pop culture icon.

With the film series dormant since the remake produced by Platinum Dunes in 2009, Blumhouse seems very excited about the possibility of the studio picking up the franchise. “For me, Halloween is the ultimate horror movie,” she noted. “It’s my favorite slasher movie of all time. But Friday the 13th is a franchise I lean towards. I love everything that has to do with her. And if we could live in both worlds, like we do with Halloween, then being able to live in Crystal Lake for a while would be amazing.” I hope they end up rebooting good old Jason!