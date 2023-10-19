We are in the midst of a phase of strong bad weather over Italy after a very long phase of stable weather and summer heat. The peak of the bad weather will be experienced on Friday 20 October when a new disturbance, the fifth of the month, will reach the North and then also involve the Tyrrhenian sector by Saturday 21.

Large amounts of rain are expected (also oltre 100 mm o l/mq in 24 ore) with possible ideological-geological criticalities and storms. Also be careful of strong southerly winds, especially from Sciroccowhich could create some critical issues due to the strong gusts as well as causing a temporary surge in temperatures in the centre-south with peaks above 30 degrees.

Friday with risk of storms in the North and 35 degrees in Sicily

Friday will be a difficult day due to rain and strong thunderstorms: the most intense phenomena will occur in the first part of the day in the North-West, from the afternoon especially in the central Alps and North-East. Risk of thunderstorms also in Tuscany, extending to Umbria and Lazio towards the evening.

Windy everywhere due to strong winds mainly from Scirocco (from Libeccio in Sardinia), with rough seas and possible storm surges on exposed coasts. Temperatures rising, with anomalous values ​​especially in the south and Sicily: in the north of the island they could reach 35°C.