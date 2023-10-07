The new era of Spider-Man will begin on Disney+ with its animated series

New details about the animated series Marvel StudiosSpider-Man: Freshman Year, have been shared.

Synopsis, cast and release date of Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The report was published by the media The Cosmic Circuswho were also in charge of offering information about other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as the series of Agatha, Daredevil: Born Again y Ironheart. The synopsis of the animated program focused on the character of Peter Parker says the following:

“Marvel Studios presents ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ in which Peter Parker’s life, as he prepares for his high school orientation, is forever changed by events that send him on a journey like never before. In the first episode we discover that the new era of Spider-Man begins here!

Some of the Freshman Year voice cast was also revealed, and this includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

Finally, we have a release date for Freshman Year, which is November 2, 2024.