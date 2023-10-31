French police arrested Russian billionaire and oligarch Alexei Kuzmichev on Monday as part of an investigation into money laundering, tax fraud and violations of international sanctions against Russia. The police, coordinated by the French anti-corruption office, searched several locations, including Kuzmichev’s properties in Paris and Saint-Tropez. Kuzmichev is a shareholder in Alfa Group, one of the largest private investment funds in Russia, and like other shareholders he was subjected to sanctions by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is considered “one of the most influential people in Russia”, with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

