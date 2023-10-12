French police are investigating the possibility that Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled to France after appearing on live national television with a sign saying “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they’re lying to you” in March 2022, was poisoned. Ovsyannikova was admitted to hospital on Thursday after feeling ill while leaving her Paris apartment and she said she suspected she had been poisoned. There is no further news on the results of the investigations at the moment.

Ovsyannikova fled to France with her daughter in July 2022, after being placed under house arrest for organizing a protest against the invasion of Ukraine near the Kremlin. In early October, a Moscow court sentenced her to 8 1/2 years in prison in absentia for spreading false information about the Russian army.