Suara.com – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Jonatan Christie, recorded his first title at the BWF Super 750 level tournament by winning in the 2023 French Open final in Rennes, France, Sunday (29/10) evening WIB.

Jonathan won the title after defeating China’s representative, Li Shi Feng, in a rubber game 16-21, 21-15, 21-14.

Jonathan started the first game slowly, because he was not alert enough to face Li, who played aggressively from the start of the match. As a result, Jonathan lost five points in a row, leaving Jonathan with a score of 1-5.

From the start of the match, Li was comfortable with his playing pattern, continuing to deliver blows that were difficult for Jonathan to anticipate.

This put pressure on the Indonesian representatives so they couldn’t escape Li’s control until they reached the interval with a score of 7-11.

Jonathan continues to struggle to catch up. However, his hard work still couldn’t overcome Li’s strategy, who played very hard and was difficult to break, until finally the first game ended with a score of 16-21.

In the second game, the Indonesian men’s singles game ranked 6th in the world promised improvement at the beginning of the game. He was able to lead Li’s points with a score of 3-0, 6-4, to 7-5.

However, this advantage did not last long because Li secured four points in a row and took the lead to 7-9.

This condition caused Jonathan to lose stability in his game and make many of his own mistakes which further strengthened his opponent’s advantage.

However, not long after, Jonathan changed his strategy by playing more aggressively, especially from the front zone. He became more alert and made many saves from Li’s sharp attacks.

Jonathan counterattacked Li with a dropshot which ended with a smash. Jonathan won the second game with a score of 21-15 after 27 minutes of play.

In the deciding game, the game of both players became tougher as they chased points until the middle of the game. During this critical situation, Jonathan was actually able to maintain his focus on the match and did not rush to kill his opponent’s blows.

Jonathan took point after point to leave Li behind him.

Jonathan’s hard work finally paid off after fighting for 80 minutes, recording a score of 21-14 in the third game.