Suara.com – Indonesian men’s doubles, Bagas Maulana / Muhammad Shohibul Fikri became runners-up in the BWF Super 750 tournament for the second time in two consecutive weeks, after losing to the Danish pair, Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the 2023 French Open final, Sunday ( 29/10) evening WIB.

One week earlier, Bagas / Fikri were also unable to climb the highest podium in the 2023 Denmark Open tournament which took place on 17-22 October in Odense.

At the top of the French Open, Bagas / Fikri were defeated by Kim / Anders with a score of 21-14, 21-10, 21-18 in a match that lasted 62 minutes in Rennes, France.

Bagas / Fikri immediately experienced a difficult situation from the start of the first game. The Danish duo appeared aggressive and made Bagas / Fikri unable to follow the fast rhythm presented by their opponents.

As a result, Kim/Anders shot to score seven points in a row and left Bagas/Fikri with a score of 1-6.

It didn’t end there, Kim/Anders still scored a number of points in a row through drives that were difficult to kill. The dominance of the Danish duo is still too difficult for Bagas/Fikri to break even though they are trying to catch up.

The first game ended with a score of 14-21 which Kim/Anders won after playing for 21 minutes.

Bagas/Fikri responded in the second game with a more patient and neat playing pattern. This time Bagas/Fikri had a more agile return response so they could repel fast attacks from Kim/Anders.

The patience presented by Bagas/Fikri brought them victory in the second game, which ended with a score of 21-10.

However, Kim/Anders, who returned to their original field position, again played aggressively when they started the third game. The men’s doubles ranked 6th in the world took advantage of this moment to gain as many points as possible.

Bagas/Fikri are starting to understand the opponent’s playing patterns, and are sticking closely to their points tally.

Unfortunately, in the middle of the third game, the intensity of Bagas/Fikri’s attacks began to slacken so they received many attacks from their opponents. In the end, Kim/Anders continued to maintain their lead until the match was over.

With these results, Indonesia only won one title at the 2023 French Open which was won by men’s singles Jonatan Christie.