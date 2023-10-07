loading…

A Ukrainian flag was seen at Vienne city hall before it was removed by the mayor. Photo/Thierry Kovacs/Facebook

VIENNA – The mayor of Vienne in southeastern France, Thierry Kovacs, decided to remove the Ukrainian flag from the city hall.

He argued that there was an “unacceptable” telephone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Thierry Kovacs explained that the flag was originally hung to show solidarity with Kiev during its armed conflict with Russia.

However, he argued, “It is impossible to claim Western values ​​and call on the West to come to the rescue, while supporting Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian people in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“This does not diminish Vienne’s support for the Ukrainian people, but we cannot fight a totalitarian regime in the name of European values, and at the same time encourage a dictatorial and barbaric regime. “It’s a matter of consistency,” the mayor wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Zelensky said during a phone call Wednesday he thanked Aliyev for his country’s “significant humanitarian assistance” and the two leaders “reaffirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”

Last month, Azerbaijan regained control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region through a brief “counterterrorism” operation.

The enclave, populated mostly by ethnic Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan in the early 1990s, but is not recognized by any country, including Armenia.

Despite Azerbaijan’s pledge to protect civilians, more than 100,000 Armenians or about 90% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s estimated population left the enclave after a ceasefire was reached in late September.

(she)