Xbox wants to celebrate the success of Diablo IV with a fabulous gift for its players. This is a special edition Xbox Series X that will fascinate all fans of the Blizzard franchise. Best of all, the company is giving away the system as part of a global giveaway. Next, we tell you how you can win the brand new console.

How to win the Xbox Series X special edition of Diablo IV?

Xbox partnered with the company Takeoff Studios to create one of the coolest Xbox Series It is a console with a special base that combines the art of the Diablo franchise with The Gates of Hell, the work of Auguste Rodin.

The result is incredible and will undoubtedly leave Diablo fans happy. Xbox will raffle off the system that is simply decorative, so it can’t be used for gaming. It will also include the base and, in addition, a fully functional Xbox Series X. So the gift is worth approximately $1300 USD.

To enter the dynamic and have a chance to win you must be over 18 years old and live in a country where Xbox has an official presence. Additionally, you must follow the official accounts of Xbox y Diablo and X (Twitter).

Lastly, you must share the promotion message with the hashtag #DiabloIVXboxSweepstakes. The dynamic began today and will conclude on October 30. Xbox will choose a winner at random within 7 days of the contest closes. Below you can see an image of the console:

You can win this incredible Xbox Series X from Diablo IV

