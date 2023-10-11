Xbox is celebrating the premiere of Forza Motorsport in a big way, so it prepared a great gift for fans of the franchise and motorsports: an Xbox Series S that looks like the fabulous Cadillac V-Series.R, one of the most representative vehicles of the new delivery.

The interesting thing is that the company is giving away the brand new console through a worldwide raffle. So you have a chance to take it home and show it off to all your friends. Keep reading to find out how to be the lucky one and win it.

Inside this luxurious scale car is an Xbox Series S

This is how you can win the brand new Xbox Series S from Forza Motorsport

The Series S that Xbox is giving away is one of a kind, as it has a base with wheels and a case that recreates in detail the brand new design of the Cadillac V-Series.R. The gift includes a console with 1 TB of storage, the decorative base and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Thus, the gift has an approximate value of $579.99 USD. To enter the dynamic and have a chance to win it you must follow a few simple steps. To start, you should know that the giveaway is open to players over 18 years of age who live in a region where Xbox has an official presence.

Those interested should follow the official Xbox account on X (Twitter) and share the promotion message with the hashtag #XboxRCSweepstakes. The dynamic began today and will conclude on October 31.

Xbox will choose a winner at random within 7 days of the contest closes. Below you can see a video that shows the great special edition console:

