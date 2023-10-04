Xbox Game Pass is easily one of the most popular subscription services thanks to its attractive benefits – from access to an extensive game library to exclusive rewards. Of course, the Ultimate plan includes more benefits that users can take advantage of.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrills subscribers with gifts

Along these lines, the successful Microsoft service surprised users with a gift that, without a doubt, is perfect to enjoy during the Halloween season. Of course, there is some bad news that will disappoint many fans, especially those who live in our region.

Thanks to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks initiative, people who have an active subscription to the service can claim some rewards at no additional cost during October 2023.

The first is the SMITE Season of Celebration Pack, a bundle for the free-to-play MOBA that includes a new map, the Celestial Syndicate Battle Pass and multiple cosmetic items.

The other gift is Texas Chainsaw 3D, a horror film that debuted in 2013 and once again features the fearsome Leatherface as the main antagonist. Unfortunately, only subscribers residing in the United States can obtain this attractive reward.

If you meet the requirements, you should know that you can redeem the rewards through your console, the Xbox Game Pass mobile application or the Xbox app available for Windows 10.

Some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to enjoy this horror movie

What is Texas Chainsaw 3D?

As its name suggests, this film directed by John Luessenhop and starring Alexandra Daddario is part of the legendary horror franchise that was born in 1974. Specifically, it is the 7th installment and serves as a direct sequel to the original film.

The story revolves around Heather Miller, a young woman who inherits a farm in a remote town in Texas, United States. After embarking on a journey with some friends, she soon discovers that the mansion hides an evil that is lurking. And yes, the situation takes an unexpected turn.

But tell us, were you able to claim these rewards? Are you a fan of this feature film? Let us read you in the comments.

