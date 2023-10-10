Until now, Vodafone yu was already becoming one of the best ways to access the rates available in the operator’s service. But there were users who, even with the prices that were being offered, missed the possibility of get cell phones without paying. After all, it has been something closely related to the history of the operator. This finally changes thanks to the latest news they announced.

Free device with fiber and mobile

At the moment, this offer is being offered until October 16. Thanks to it you have the possibility of getting a mobile phone at choose between four terminals which are from very well-known brands. In this way, Vodafone offers you the opportunity to renew your device with one of the most interesting models within its range from some of the main companies on the market.

The rate in which you will get the smartphone for free is Vodafone yu fiber and mobile and has a monthly price of 44 euros. The speed that the fiber will give you is 300 megabytes, while you will receive the mobile line with unlimited calls and with the support of 50 GB of data for you to use throughout each month.

What mobile phones are available?

Before telling you about the smartphones you can choose from, it should be mentioned that there are two conditions that must be met to benefit from this promotion. The first is to sign a 24-month stay period in exchange for free mobile reception. If you did not comply with the permanence, you would have to pay a penalty that could reach up to 100 euros. Furthermore, in the case of having to install a fiber router, it will last for one year, but thanks to this you will avoid having to pay the cost of 150 euros. The second condition is that the contracting of the rate must be portable.

Beyond this, although we recommend that you consult all the conditions on the Vodafone website, it is important to remember that the operator provides the summer disconnection service. This will allow you to have your line disconnected for three months without having to pay the fees, making it ideal for when you go on vacation.

Now, we can talk about the mobile phones available in the promotion. These are two ZTE brand terminals: exactly the ZTE Blade A51 and ZTE Blade A53+ models. In addition, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy A04S and the Xiaomi Redmi A2 for free. As you can see, they are not high-end smartphones, but, as we told you before, they are terminals that have been manufactured by trusted brands, which will help you know that they will give you good performance. The price in stores of each of these devices ranges from 109 to 179 euros depending on the model, so it is not, in any case, a bad gift to get your hands on.

On the other hand, this Vodafone yu rate has some very juicy additional benefits. For example, its roaming service is one of the best we will find in the sector. You have free roaming not only in Europe as a whole, but also in the United Kingdom and the United States. This can greatly facilitate your trips outside of Spain, while it is also possible to add additional lines to your rate with a discount of 5 euros on the original cost. So there are many advantages and a proposal that, if you are looking for a new mobile phone, could be the one that best fits your needs. But remember that it will only be available for a few days.