The Halloween celebrations are approaching, so a studio decided to pamper its players with an attractive gift: 7 horror games for Nintendo Switch. No Gravity Games presented its Chills and Thrills promotion, which will allow users of the hybrid console to get various free titles starting next week.

No Gravity Games’ free games campaign will run from October 25 to 31. The studio will reveal a new title every day and players will be able to get it at no cost from their console’s eShop.

It is important to meet several conditions to get all the games for free. To get started, you must be subscribed to the No Gravity Games newsletter. You can do it from the official page of the dynamic, from where you will also be able to find out the titles once the promotion starts.

In addition, you must claim all the free games consecutively, because if you do not do so, the chain will be broken and you will not be able to obtain the rest of the games. In case you miss one, you can buy it so you have the right to claim the others at no cost.

It is important to emphasize that each game in the promotion can only be obtained free for 24 hours. The study states that the promotion will only be available to users in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Below I leave you a trailer and the steps you must follow to take advantage of this attractive promotion:

Sign up for the No Gravity Games newsletter at this link Complete the process to obtain a Pirates: All Aboard! code. Redeem the code in the eShop of your console Starting October 25, enter the eShop to redeem the next free games

