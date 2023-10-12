It’s October, so it’s a great time to enjoy horror video games that make us cringe. So that you can do it without having to spend, we tell you that they are soon going to give away one of the best horror video games of the last decade.

It turns out that the Epic Games Store has already announced which games it will give away starting next week. One of them is The Evil Within, the acclaimed horror game developed by Tango Gameworks, a studio that was founded by Shinji Mikami, one of the masterminds behind Resident Evil.

The Evil Within will be available for free starting October 19 at 9:00 AM Mexico City time. The promotion will be available until the same time on October 26, so you will only have a limited time to take advantage of it.

The Evil Within will be available free for a limited time

So that you don’t miss out on your copy of The Evil Within, below are the steps you will have to follow to claim your copy:

How to get The Evil Within for free?

Click on this link to go to the game page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Place order

We’ll stay tuned and let you know when you can claim your free copy of The Evil Within.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Hi-Fi RUSH

What is The Evil Within?

The Evil Within is a game developed by Tango Gameworks and distributed by Bethesda Softworks. It is a horror video game directed by Shinji Mikami and produced by Masato Kimura that debuted in October 2014 on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

This third-person adventure will put you in control of Sebastian Castellanos, a veteran police detective who, during an investigation, finds himself involved in a terrifying situation. This is how he will have to embark on a journey to survive, find his companions and discover the horrors behind the nightmare he is living.

The Evil Within was well received by critics and there are even those who consider that it continued the legacy of Resident Evil in a better way than Resident Evil 5. Thus, it is a game that, although it has imperfections, is worth knowing.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to get The Evil Within completely free? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more news related to The Evil Within. On the other hand, here you can see more offers and pre-sales from the world of video games.

Related video: 2 years after the Xbox Series X|S: the enormous debt to the fans

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News