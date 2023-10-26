Only a few days left Halloween and there is no better way to celebrate than playing a good horror title. If this idea is in your plans, you will be happy to know that they are giving away one of the most acclaimed horror games in recent years.

We are referring to nothing more and nothing less than The Evil Within 2, the popular title of Tango Gameworks y Bethesda Softworks. The sequel continues the story of Sebastián Castellanos, the protagonist of the saga who faces new horrors.

That’s not all, because for a limited time you can also get a copy of Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. It is an independent game with a sinister setting that is focused on platforms and solving puzzles.

These great free PC titles are available on the Epic Games Store, a store that a few weeks ago also gave away the first installment of The Evil Within. Take into account that you can get them from today until November 2. Below, we leave you the steps to get them.

How to get The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows for free?

Click on this link to go to the The Evil Within page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make request Repeat the steps, but on the Tandem: A Tale of Shadows page

The Epic Games Store prepares more gifts

Epic Games will continue to pamper its store users with even more gifts for the remainder of the year. In fact, the company has already revealed the next games it will give away. They are the metroidvania FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch and the adorable Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

These gifts will be available from November 2 to 9, that is, next week. Don’t worry if you forget, because we will remind you here when they are available for your PC.

These cool free PC games are waiting for you

In this link you will find more news related to PC gaming.

