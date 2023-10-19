Another Thursday has arrived and we know that it is one of the favorite days for all lovers of free games. This is why it is time to take advantage, for a limited time, of giving away a horror game that conquered the community.

What’s happening is that the Epic Games Store will be giving away copies of The Evil Within, one of the best horror video games of the last decade. That’s not all though, as they are also giving out copies of Eternal Threads. To get your free games, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

How to get The Evil Within and Eternal Threads for free?

Click on this link to go to the The Evil Within page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make request Repeat the steps, but on the Eternal Threads page (/url)

It is worth mentioning that The Evil Within and Eternal Threads will be available for free until 9:00 AM, Mexico City time, on October 26.

What is The Evil Within?

In case you don’t know, The Evil Within is a game developed by Tango Gameworks and distributed by Bethesda Softworks. It is a horror installment directed by Shinji Mikami and produced by Masato Kimura that debuted in October 2014 on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

This adventure puts you in the shoes of Sebastian Castellanos, a veteran police detective who finds himself involved in a terrifying situation during an investigation, so he must begin a journey to survive, find his colleagues and discover the horrors behind the situation you are experiencing.

You can see more of The Evil Within in its trailer:

What is Eternal Threads?

Meanwhile, Eternal Threads is a single-player narrative first-person puzzle game about temporal manipulation, decisions, and consequences. Thanks to this, you will be able to control up to 6 characters to advance in the story and discover some variants based on your actions.

You can learn more about Eternal Threads in the following video:

We already know the following gifts from the Epic Games Store

Best of all, the store has just confirmed what its free games will be next week, so read on to find out about them.

According to the Epic Games Store, from October 26 to November 2 players will have the opportunity to add The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. We will inform you when these titles are available for download.

