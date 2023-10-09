One of the best-known rise and fall stories in the video game industry is that of Slicon Knights, a Canadian studio that was once the object of Nintendo and Microsoft’s ambition before collapsing and being lost forever. Yes, many of us enjoyed his work on Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, but there were other titles that are part of the list and one of them is available at no cost.

Video: Replay: Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

Get Too Human, one of the latest Silicon Knights games, for free

This weekend it was reported that the action-adventure role-playing game Too Human is available for free on the Xbox digital store. In case you don’t know, it is a video game inspired by Norse mythology and which proposes a futuristic vision based on it. It was developed by Silicon Knights but went through hell of development since it was recorded in 1999 as an exclusive project for PlayStation, then it was for the Nintendo GameCube when the Japanese company bought part of the studio and in the end it was launched as an exclusive of Xbox 360, dividing opinions because it did not reach the level that was shown in previous works of this study, although it has its pros and cons.

Likewise, Too Human was a victim of the lawsuit between Silicon Knights and Epic Games related to the use of Unreal Engine 3, which resulted in a defeat for the studio who had to deliver a million-dollar sum to the company, a blow that is no longer known. was able to recover.

Too Human, the penultimate game developed by Silicon Knights

How do I get Too Human for free for Xbox 360?

To get a free digital copy of Too Human for Xbox 360, simply enter the Xbox store from a PC, mobile device, or Xbox 360, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S console. Log in, search for the Too Human video game and you will find it available at no cost. Just select that you want to “buy” it and continue with the process. Once finished, the system will notify you of the purchase and it will join your library of titles available on Xbox since it has backward compatibility.

Until now, it is not known the reason why Too Human is offered for free on Xbox but it is not the first time that it happens so take advantage of the offer and don’t let any more time pass as it may no longer be available for free in the coming days and you will have to pay for it.

Video: The worst Xbox exclusives

